Evanescence may finally be heading back to Australia and New Zealand, with frontwoman Amy Lee confirming the band are “working on something” following tour speculation.

Speculation around an upcoming tour began circulating this week after fans noticed a listing on Australian merch retailer Merch Jungle, where, if they pre-ordered the band’s upcoming album Sanctuary, they could score early access to tickets for a “forthcoming (to be announced) Australia & New Zealand tour”.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Lee addressed the speculation and whether Australian fans should be getting excited. “Oh really? If there’s a show,” she sarcastically answered when I asked the question.

Hinting plans were underway, she said: “I can’t tell you, but we are working on something.”

Evanescence were last on these shores last year, supporting Metallica on their ‘M72 World Tour’. While in town, they also played three headline shows in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Prior to that, their last Australian tour was in 2023, where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Fallen. The album became one of the biggest of the 2000s, earning Lee and co. five nominations at the 2004 Grammy Awards, winning Best Hard Rock Performance and Best New Artist.

While local fans hold out hope for Australian and New Zealand tour dates, the band are preparing to kick off a mammoth world tour in support of Sanctuary, their first album in five years.

Starting in the US next month, Evanescence will then make their way through Canada, the UK and Europe, with the tour wrapping at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The tour will feature a stacked lineup of female-fronted bands and solo acts: Spiritbox, Poppy, K. Flay, and Nova Twins will open for the band across select dates.

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ