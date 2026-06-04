Evanescence are officially coming back to Australia and New Zealand next year.

After teasing plans to return, Amy Lee and co. have now confirmed a major run of arena shows across both countries in 2027, in celebration of their new album, Sanctuary, out today (June 5th).

The tour will kick off in Perth on March 5th, 2027, before stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland (see full dates below).

General on sale tickets will be available from 1pm on Friday, June 12th, following Vodafone, Mastercard Australia, artist, and album presales from 12pm on Tuesday, June 9th, and Live Nation and Spotify presales from 1pm on Thursday, June 11th. All times are local.

Australian fans last saw Evanescence late last year when they joined Metallica’s blockbuster ‘M72 World Tour’ as special guests, alongside a handful of intimate headline dates. Before that, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their landmark debut album, Fallen, with a dedicated Australian tour in 2023.

Now, with Sanctuary freshly released, Evanescence will return for their biggest local headline shows in years. Marking Evanescence’s first studio album since 2021’s The Bitter Truth, Lee described the record as a project that had been taking shape for several years, with recent singles offering fans a glimpse into the band’s latest creative chapter.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, she said: “The music is a release of the truth… music is my journal. It’s always been that. If I always pour it out from whatever’s on my heart – and there’s so much right now – that there are going to be other people in the world that can relate to that and use that in their own way.

“So I hope that this album will be that for some people, be a place to connect and feel grounded and understood and also scream at the top of their lungs and that be okay.”

The upcoming setlists are expected to span the band’s entire catalogue, from Fallen classics like “Bring Me to Life”, “Going Under”, and “My Immortal” through to new material including recent singles “Afterlife” and “Who Will You Follow?”.

Evanescence’s Sanctuary is out now. For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

EVANESCENCE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2027

Friday, March 5th

RAC Arena, Perth WA

Sunday, March 7th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, March 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, March 12th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, March 16th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, March 20th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ