Evanescence are back officially, with news that they are now recording a new album to be released early next year. According to lead singer Amy Lee, this new project is going to be “dark and heavy,” and we’ve never been more excited.

Ahead of the outfit’s cancelled Knotfest Mexico performance Nov. 30, Amy Lee of Evanescence revealed the band’s studio plans for 2020. The last albums we’ve received from the legendary band are Synthesis in 2017 and a self-titled project in 2011. We just need more, but thankfully, we will be blessed with new tunes sooner rather than later.

Asked by Summa Inferno what’s next for Evanescence, Lee spilled all the tea to the rock and metal outlet. This chat happened right before Mexico City’s Knotfest, the very one that was cancelled due to safety issues caused by a riot. With gear set on fire and a stage destroyed, Evanescence’s drummer released an official statement on the matter, asking the people “do you even riot bruh?”

Listen to ‘My Immortal’ by Evanescence below

“[We’re] working on our new album — yay! — for the first time in a long time,” said Amy Lee in the interview. “We’ve been just getting together for a little — we call it band camp — little writing camps for a few days and we just work on new music. We’ve got some really cool songs going right now.”

“So I’m excited, I think it sounds awesome. We’re going into the studio sometime in the beginning of next year to start some of it. We’re not going to do it all at once; we’re going to just, like, go as we go kind of thing. So, yeah, there should be new music to hear pretty soon.”

During a Reddit AMA session last month, the singer described the upcoming album as “dark and heavy” when a listener inquired about details. Not only that, but the Evanescence frontwoman also compared the sound of the forthcoming effort to the band’s 2006 sophomore album, The Open Door.

“I listen to our new music every day,” Lee said. “I’m absolutely living in it. This is always the case for me, really, but I’m in the centre of the zone right now, watching the picture take shape and swimming inside every new piece as it appears. I can’t wait for you to hear it. It’s dark and heavy. It’s also got moments of weird and sparse. A little bit of everything. Definitely some Open Door vibes but not the same.”

A few weeks ago, Evanescence unleashed a moody rendition of Fleetwood Mac song “The Chain.”

Watch the interview with Amy Lee below