Evanescence are coming to Australia to celebrate 20 years of one of their finest albums.

The iconic US rockers will play hits from their seminal debut album, Fallen, on the upcoming tour, alongside a career-spanning set of fan favourites.

Released in 2003, Fallen became one of the biggest albums of the 2000s, earning Amy Lee and co. five nominations at the 2004 Grammy Awards, winning Best Hard Rock Performance and best New Artist.

Fallen hit the top 10 on charts across the globe, including in Australia and the UK, and went on to sell 10 million copies in the US alone and over 17 million copies worldwide.

Two decades later, Evanescence will return to Australia for the first time since 2018 to celebrate their debut. They’ll perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth in August and September (see full dates below).

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 1st at 9am local time. Early bird pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, May 30th at 9am local time (sign up here).

Evanescence have kept on going since Fallen took the world by storm. Their fifth studio album, The Bitter Truth, reached number three on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2021.

Evanescence 2023 Australian Tour – Celebrating 20 years of Fallen

Presented by Destroy All Lines, TEG MJR & Triple M

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, May 30th (9am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, June 1st (9am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com or teglive.com.au

Thursday, August 24th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 26th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Monday, August 28th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, August 30th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 2nd

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.