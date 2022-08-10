If you asked a casual fan which song would be the best to suggest to someone looking to get into Evanescence, chances are they’d say ‘Bring Me to Life’. It’s a classic.

Not the band’s own Amy Lee though. In a new interview with Revolver, the singer revealed her surprising and very modern pick. “It wouldn’t be from the first album. I feel like we got better after that,” she claimed. “I know it seems weird to pick something off our new album (The Bitter Truth), but I think I would.”

Lee ultimately chose ‘Broken Pieces Shine’ from that album. “I feel like that encapsulates something thematically and lyrically that is very us,” she explained. “There’s something about being the different ones, about being the broken ones, about being the people who have been through something. Those are our people.”

Lee continued: “And I think it’s a great song musically, as well. The way that it kicks in, I put a lot of thought into that intro. Like, this is gonna be us coming back with our first music that’s the rock stuff, first all-original album since 2011 — we need to come back with who we are.

“Something about the feeling of getting back up again after being knocked down so many times and climbing back up out of that hole, I think that song is a good encapsulation of Evanescence.”

It’s not like she’s picking a song from a bad album: The Bitter Truth featured in a lot of 2021 year-end lists, with the likes of Kerrang!, Consequence, Loudwire, and Revolver hailing it as one of that year’s best albums.

In Australia, it peaked at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart, and also reached number 11 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number four on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Evanescence are about to head on tour with Korn around the U.S. throughout August and September. Following that, the rockers will visit Europe for a co-headline tour alongside Within Temptation (full dates here).

