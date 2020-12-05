Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Evanescence has hit us with one of the best announcements of 2020 – that being, new album news.

The band first teased their upcoming album, The Bitter Truth earlier this year.

Now they have set an official release date for their LP, which also doubles as the band’s first full album of new music in almost 10 years.

While the album is still largely under wraps so far, over the course of the year they’ve been sporadically releasing singles from the upcoming LP.

They kicked things off with ‘Wasted On You’, followed by their second single, ‘The Game Is Over’ and yesterday they dropped another single from the album, ‘Yeah Right’.

The band’s Amy Lee shared some insight into the song via an Instagram post, stating that she actually began working on it 10 years ago with a close friend of hers.

“Perspectives shifted, lyrics got a new twist, the stars aligned and it finally clicked into place for us as a band on this record. I couldn’t have imagined it like this back then, and I’m so glad we waited for it to become what it is now.”

Consequence of Sound have described the song as, “A groovy rock number with a bit of an industrial vibe, as Amy Lee offers a self-cynical view of the band’s experience in the music industry.”

On the other hand, the previously released single, ‘Wasted On You’ resonates as more of a rock ballad, indicating that the LP will be versatile, but still embodying the Evanescence rock meets nu-metal sound.

It’s crazy to think that their seminal album, Fallen came to be 17 years ago, with tracks like, ‘Bring Me To Life’ that still carry anthem-like qualities in 2020.

Right now Evanescence’s LP, The Bitter Truth is available to pre-order, due to release on March 26th, 2021.

In the mean time, we’ll just keep Evanescence’s discography on loop.