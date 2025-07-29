Doja Cat has delivered another round of internet trolling, this time targeting Sydney Sweeney’s controversial American Eagle denim campaign with a TikTok parody that has already amassed nearly 11 million views.

Doja Cat’s satirical take on Sweeney’s advert employs an exaggerated Southern drawl to mock the campaign’s wordplay between “jeans” and “genes”. In her version, Doja Cat delivers the line: “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are… bleee.” Watch below.

The original American Eagle campaign, featuring the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”, has sparked significant online controversy since its release. Critics have accused the advertisement of employing problematic messaging, particularly given Sweeney’s blonde hair and blue eyes paired with the homophone play on “genes”.

The campaign has become a cultural flashpoint, with some interpreting the wordplay as subtle references to eugenics and white supremacy, whilst others dismiss such concerns entirely.

Doja Cat’s TikTok response, which garnered 2.5 million likes within 24 hours, represents the kind of viral attention that marketing campaigns rarely anticipate.

The controversy surrounding Sweeney extends beyond this particular campaign. The actress has previously been subjected to uncomfortable politicisation of her appearance, particularly from conservative commentators who have used her image to make broader cultural statements. Last year, she addressed this phenomenon in an interview with NME, stating: “There’s not anything I can do. I think it’s important to be aware of everything and then use that information however I may well. But I’m just being me, that’s all.”

It’s far from Doja Cat’s first exercise in trolling.

In 2022, she kept fans on their toes by pretending she was releasing a “90s German rave” album.

After saying in an interview with CR Fashion Book that she was plotting a surprising sonic style for her new album — “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun” — she then backtracked in a later Twitter statement: “I’m not doing a german rave culture album you guys I was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it,” she wrote.