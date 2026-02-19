The 80th birthday of Bon Scott is going to be celebrated in a big way.

Announced yesterday (February 19th), the Bon Scott Estate and its exclusive licensing/merchandising partner Periscope Productions have joined forces for a “robust event and merchandising plan” to mark what would have been Scott’s 80th birthday on July 9th, 2026.

Scott, as a press release states, “remains one of the great front men in rock and roll history. His indelible shriek and poetic turns of phrase, along with his playful grin and attitude are synonymous with the lifestyle he led until his untimely death in 1980.”

The merchandising includes limited-edition collectibles created in partnership with German studio specialist Neumann.

The Perth Mint, following up on the 2024 sold-out 1oz silver proof coin, will issue limited collector’s edition 1oz silver and 1oz gold bars bearing Scott’s name and likeness.

Reg Mombassa, the legendary graphic artist (as well as founding member of fellow Australian rock icons Mental As Anything) has designed an exclusive artwork to commemorate the birthday that will be available on posters, t-shirts, and more.

Knucklebonz, the leaders in collectible rock and roll statues, will issue their third Scott edition in 2026, based on iconic images from the 1978 Powerage tour.

Dixxon Flannel Co. will launch the second limited-edition Scott shirt in “Heritage” tartan, following the 2025 “Touring” tartan shirt.

Copa Football Jerseys will launch a collectible “Bon 80” football jersey, also in “heritage” tartan.

Both products are based on the officially registered Scott tartans created in partnership with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers of Edinburgh, Scotland who offer official Scott tartan kilts, vests, and accessories.

There will also be a wide range of brand-new Bon 80 t-shirt designs and more limited-edition items in the Perryscope official online store and the Australia-based store from Merch Jungle.

Scott’s estate has also struck a deal with ABC to provide video content to his official YouTube channel. The channel will also post exclusive interviews with Scott’s friends, peers, and admirers such as Rick Springfield, Sammy Hagar, and Scott Ian.

In terms of events, Scott’s 80th birthday will be celebrated with the third annual Bon’s Birthday Bash in New York City on Monday, July 6th.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame And Museum will host a one-night-only theatrical screening of the classic concert film Let There Be Rock: The Movie. This will accompany a special limited Bon Scott memorabilia display, celebrating his career.

And last but not least, Bonfest The International Bon Scott Rock Festival will take place in Kirriemuir, Scotland between May 1st-3rd, 2026. The sold-out festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and will feature a packed lineup of rock and roll bands and AC/DC tribute acts.

