Poor Brendon Urie never catches a break. The only remaining member of Panic! at the Disco has found himself at the centre of a very funny and completely ridiculous viral trend on social media.

It’s pretty simple: Twitter users are blocking Urie on Twitter for highly arbitrary reasons. “I will never experience hearing Twenty One Pilots for the first time again so I blocked Brendon Urie,” for example. What does Brendon Urie have to do with seeing Twenty One Pilots? Absolutely nothing is the answer.

“Fob8 [Fall Out Boy 8] hasn’t been released yet so I blocked Brendon Urie,” someone else wrote. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia didn’t get any Emmy nominations again so I blocked Brendon Urie,” was another good entry. Other people are picking very current reasons, like “”Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat are fighting so I blocked Brendon Urie.”

Arguably the funniest version doesn’t reference any other band or celebrity: “Nothing specific prompted this, I just blocked Brendon Urie for my own mental health.”

It’s unclear if Urie is aware of this viral trend, although with 2 million followers on Twitter, he’s surely bound to find out about it at some point. He hasn’t tweeted since 2020 when he blasted then-president Donald Trump for using a Panic! at the Disco song at a campaign event.

One of the biggest emo bands for over a decade, Panic! at the Disco became a solo endeavour in 2015. Since then, Urie has released two albums under the name: Death of a Bachelor (2020) and Pray for the Wicked (2018).

Both albums topped the U.S. Billboard 200, the first Panic! albums to achieve the feat. A third solo album, Viva Las Vengeance, is set for release next month (preorder here).

Urie said Viva Las Vengeance takes “a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before.”

I will never experience hearing twenty one pilots for the first time again so I blocked Brendon Urie pic.twitter.com/IWLekOwCRj — Same.pic.of.Luca.Balsa (@Luca_Fan_Page) July 12, 2022

mikey way hasn't put his nose ring back in so I blocked brendon urie pic.twitter.com/HV8kg4Gtbf — charlie saw mcr (@scharlielotte) July 12, 2022

noah schnapp and doja cat are fighting so i blocked brendon urie pic.twitter.com/r6PrKcwzxX — DeeDee ♋️🌸 4 DAYS KC (@joekeytruther) July 9, 2022

i dont have a reason i just wanted to block brendon urie pic.twitter.com/s4me7I7iEY — kaden (@detectivegummo) July 12, 2022