Example has announced a huge tour of Australia.

As exclusively revealed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the English-born, Brisbane-based electronic artist will hit the big three east coast cities this November on his Bangers, Hits, and a Couple New Bits tour (see full details below).

The tour is in celebration of Example’s stellar 15-year career, and each show will see him play a 90-minute set of classics and new cuts, spanning from 2007 until his most recent album, las year’s We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up.

Example – real name Elliot Gleave – will be supported by Godlands on the upcoming tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 31st, while the pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 30th (sign up here).

Example is a heavyweight in the electronic dance scene, particularly in his homeland where he has 16 top 40 hits, including eight top 10s and a pair of No. 1 singles, with 2011’s “Changed the Way You Kiss Me” and “Stay Awake.”