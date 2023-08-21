Example has announced a huge tour of Australia.
As exclusively revealed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the English-born, Brisbane-based electronic artist will hit the big three east coast cities this November on his Bangers, Hits, and a Couple New Bits tour (see full details below).
The tour is in celebration of Example’s stellar 15-year career, and each show will see him play a 90-minute set of classics and new cuts, spanning from 2007 until his most recent album, las year’s We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up.
Example – real name Elliot Gleave – will be supported by Godlands on the upcoming tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 31st, while the pre-sale begins on Wednesday, August 30th (sign up here).
Example is a heavyweight in the electronic dance scene, particularly in his homeland where he has 16 top 40 hits, including eight top 10s and a pair of No. 1 singles, with 2011’s “Changed the Way You Kiss Me” and “Stay Awake.”
The singer, songwriter, rapper and producer also owns a UK number one album thanks to Playing In The Shadows, one of three top 10 appearances there.
Across his recording career, Example has collaborated with the likes of Calvin Harris, Pet Shop Boys, and Australia’s own What So Not, and earned production credits from Chase & Status, and Sub Focus.
On the live circuit, he has played the biggest stages on the planet, including Glastonbury Festival, and his calendar includes a date this weekend at Creamfields.
Example relocated to the Sunshine State during the pandemic, and, in 2021, joined the management roster for boutique Australian music company Call & Response, alongside UK.-based Circle Eight, and separately signed with BMG. Last year, he was tapped as a keynote speaker for the BIGSOUND summit.
Example Bangers, Hits, & A Couple New Bits Tour
TEG Live, Combined MGMT, Circle Eight & Seismic Presents
Tickets available via teglive.com.au
November 3rd
Liberty Hall, Sydney
November 10th
170 Russell, Melbourne
November 17th
Princess Theatre, Brisbane