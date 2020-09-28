Sunship Balloon, the side project from two members of The Wombats, recently released a debut album titled Everywhen.

The band is made up of Daniel Haggis and Tord Øverland Knudsen, and while the record undoubtedly contains similarities and references to The Wombats, the project definitely pushes in a more psych-pop direction.

The process behind the creation of the album was partly documented by the guys, in a few BTS diary photos and clips taken during their recording sessions.

Luckily for all you Sunship Balloon and Wombats fans, we’ve got an exclusive look at these recording sessions just for you.

The photos and videos give a great behind-the-scenes look at how the Everywhen came together, with Haggis and Knudsen separated between London and Oslo for the most of the writing period.

They linked up in Oslo to complete the remainder of the album, which was mixed by John Congleton who has previously worked with St. Vincent and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Sunship Balloon say their music is created to explore the vast expanse of the mind, written to cover a wide range of ideas from mental health, climate change and the environment, news cycles and social media, plus the mundanity of everyday life, dreams, conspiracy theories, challenging beliefs, the concept of happiness, life and death.

Recently they told Rolling Stone Australia that creating the new project was both about doing something outside of The Wombats, and to have a new outlet for songwriting.

“For any musician, especially with The Wombats, all three of us make a lot of music – we’re all kind of songwriters as well.

“So it’s a bit unusual in that sense because it’s three people sort of throwing ideas in at a time. Obviously for an album, there’s always going to be ideas that don’t quite get through, so you end up with like, a hard drive full of stuff.

“So that’s how it started, but as I said, this album was very much kind of that we started writing songs, knowing that it was going to be for Sunship. So we actually went off in a different direction to start with. It’s so nice to have that.”

Diving into the three clips they’ve shared, one clip shows off the incredible range of guitars in the small studio where some of the album was written.

Another clip shows off the guys messing around on the keys and synths, jamming out with a real vibe.

The final clip shared by Shinship is a short snippet of Dan Haggis singing the refrain from the single ‘1224 Fantasia’.