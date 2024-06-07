Sabrina Carpenter‘s latest music video for “Please Please Please” picks up the narrative thread left dangling in her previous hit, “Espresso”, and it features her very famous boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

In this continuation, Carpenter not only showcases her musical prowess but also her acting skills, which she finely interweaves with her musical narrative. The music video features a high-octane crime drama storyline, complete with prison visits and dramatic confrontations, highlighting a darker, more intense side of Carpenter’s artistic expression.

The story sees the singer linking up with boyfriend Keoghan as she sings, “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight.”

“Please Please Please” is set to appear on Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet, scheduled for release on August 23rd. The track follows the sugary success of “Espresso”, and it seems to mark a significant shift in Carpenter’s career trajectory.

“This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too,” she shared in a social media post about her forthcoming album Short n’ Sweet.

The forthcoming album marks her first since Emails I Can’t Send and its extended edition arrived in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The project yielded the popular singles “Feather” and “Nonsense”, but it’s “Espresso” that has really launched the rising pop artist into a new tier of stardom.

“There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd,” Carpenter told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the single earlier this year.

“Those are the ones that people, I think when they don’t know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humour.”

Listen and watch “Please Please Please” below.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” is out now.