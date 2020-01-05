Despite their recent reunion, Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum has revealed that the band currently have no plans to record new music in the near future.

No matter who you ask, 2019 ended up being a massive year for reunions. While the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Mötley Crüe had us preoccupied, others like The Ghost Inside, My Chemical Romance, and Faith No More saw fans realising something they thought might never happen.

For Faith No More though, the band’s status was a bit confusing. First splitting in 1998, their 2009 reunion resulted in a couple of Aussie trips, and even a new album – Sol Invictus – in 2015. However, with no new live shows since 2016, fans wondered what the future held.

Thankfully, the band revealed in November that a number of European dates were on the cards, with more dates to follow in the future.

To add excitement to it all though, keyboardist Roddy Bottum had revealed in 2018 that the band were indeed working on new music, though there was no specific plan for when – or if – we would get a chance to hear it.

Now though, Bottum had valiantly dashed our hopes, revealing that their upcoming shows won’t feature new music, namely because the band aren’t composing any.

Check out Faith No More’s ‘Evidence’:

Speaking to Kerrang! recently, Roddy Bottum noted that while unfinished business brought the band back to the live stage, they’ve had no similar desire to record new tunes.

“You know, there’s no plans right now to record any new music,” he explained. “There’s no plans at all. I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be.

“I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before. I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason I’m in a different place with that right now.

“I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now. It’s refreshing and it’s appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It’s a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will.”

While fans outside of Europe are undoubtedly hoping for new live dates to be announced, it will obviously be a bittersweet affair with no new tunes set to be played live.

Although there’s no telling what the future holds, you can be sure that their diehard supporters won’t give up hope for another new album any time soon.

Check out ‘Ashes To Ashes’ by Faith No More: