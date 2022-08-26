The beef between Fake Drake and Real Drake is catching fire – with the former now claiming that the rapper threatened to slap him.

In case you didn’t know, the Real Drake (what a timeline we live in, where we have to specify who’s the Real one) hasn’t taken very kindly to Fake Drake. When Fake Drake – who goes by the name Izzy Drake – got kicked out of a club, for example, the Drake was all for it.

Now, it seems things are heating up even more between the two. During a recent appearance on the WeInMiami podcast, Izzy Drake claimed that the rapper threatened to slap him for free.

For those who don’t know, the former was referring to a challenge he’d thrown out to the rapper in June. Asking Drake to take him on in a ‘friendly boxing match’, Izzy had stated his terms: “If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.”

Speaking to WeInMiami, however, Izzy claimed that when he and his team went to negotiate the fight with Drake at Miami Hotel, the rapper’s team wasn’t very ‘inviting’ and ‘tried coming at’ Izzy and his entourage.

In a text exchange later, Izzy claimed, Drake had threatened him: “He said that he’s going to pull up and slap me for free.”

In the same conversation, Izzy also claimed that Drake had paid Lamar Odom to back out of his celebrity boxing match with Izzy.

“I was going to knock out Lamar Odom. Drake paid him not to go through with it.” he said.

That claim, however, been refuted by Drake’s team, who told TMZ Hip Hop that the rapper had most definitely not paid Odom to drop out of the fight – he’d done that of his own volition.

Check out the full clip featuring Fake Drake: