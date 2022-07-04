Let this be a warning to all potential impersonators: you may be kicked off a popular social media platform if your leeching becomes too much. Just ask Fake Drake.

Drizzy’s doppelgänger has been banned from Instagram for overzealously impersonating the rapper, as DJ Akademiks revealed this weekend. He posted a picture of the pair side-by-side, accompanied by the caption, “Naaa… don’t tell me even Instagram was sick of it.” Brutal.

Even the rapper himself seemed tired of Fake Drake’s schtick. Last month, footage went viral of his doppelgänger, real name Izzy, being removed from a nightclub. What’s worse for him was that Drake liked the video on Instagram.

That came just a few days after Izzy shared a video of himself FaceTiming the rapper to congratulate him on new album, Honestly, Nevermind, but he seemed less than thrilled about the call.

After the fake version asked if they were still ‘dropping’, which offered the chilling prospect of Real Drake and Fake Drake entering The Twilight Zone with an actual collaboration, the rapper swiftly hung up without even saying goodbye. Clearly taken aback, Fake Drake then turned to the camera and said, “So you see that sh*t? Nobody believed. God did. Drake did.” Uncertified Lover Boy indeed.

Fake Drake’s Instagram removal comes just after he publicly challenged the rapper to a million dollar celebrity boxing match (the word ‘celebrity’ doing a lot of heavy lifting here).

“It’s your boy Izzy Drake, OVO tings, you already know we outside. I just signed with Celebrity Boxing,” he said in the video. “August 27th, I’m calling Drake out for a friendly boxing match. If I win, you gotta sign me to OVO you gotta give me a million dollars. If you win, I’ll change my name. It’s an OVO ting, you already know.”

