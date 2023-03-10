Prahran is about to be overrun with legacy emo-pop fans because Fall Out Boy are hosting an album listening party in the Melbourne neighbourhood next week.

In celebration of their upcoming eighth studio album, So Much (for) Stardust, the band are letting some lucky fans listen to the record ahead of time at select indie record shops across the world. “Thought you might want to hear So Much (For) Stardust in its entirety just a little early, ya? well now you can,” they declared today on social media.

Melbourne’s representative is Prahran’s Greville Records, and entry to the intimate album listening party is completely free. There will be exclusive giveaways, as well as the chance to win a signed copy of So Much (for) Stardust. You’ll just have to get down early to secure your spot.

More information and a list of full participating record shops is available via this special website. So Much (for) Stardust is set for release one week after the listening parties, and can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here.

The album features 13 tracks in total, including lead single ‘Love From the Other Side’ and, weirdly, a collaboration with actor Ethan Hawke (‘The Pink Seashells’). It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Mania, which reached number three on the ARIA Albums Chart despite receiving mixed reviews.

“Our band has been an ongoing art project for 20 years and we know there have been many inception points along that journey,” bassist Pete Wentz said in a statement about the new album. “We wanted to create an album that merged those points together – something new, but carved from our foundation.”

Fall Out Boy’s So Much (for) Stardust is out Friday, March 24th.

Love Emo? Get the latest Emo news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Fall Out Boy Melbourne Listening Event

Thursday, March 16th (6pm-onwards)

152 Greville Street, Greville Records, Prahran

Check out ‘Love From the Other Side’ by Fall Out Boy: