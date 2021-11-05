It might be 18 years old – let that sink in – but the 2003 mini-LP Evening Out with Your Girlfriend by Fall Out Boy has finally made it to streaming platforms for the first time.

In a return to their roots, the band’s second EP can now be accessed on platforms such as Spotify to satiate all your early 00’s pop punk needs.

Fall Out Boy’s Evening Out with Your Girlfriend was released in February 2003, just a few months before their seminal debut album, Take This To to Your Grave, came out. Some of the songs were actually given official released afterwards, such as ‘Calm Before the Storm’ and “Growing Up’, but this week is the first time the entire album has been available to play on streaming platforms.

The mini-LP has a contentious history. Recorded in a rush over two days in 2002, the band were unhappy with its quality and decided against calling it their debut album.

It was then released the following year via Uprising Records against the wishes of the band; Uprising also released a remastered reissue in 2005 again against without Fall Out Boy’s involvement.

Fall Out Boy fans would probably like some new music too though. It’s been over three years since the release of their last album, 2018’s Mania, with no word yet on any follow-up record.

The band have kept busy since Mania, performing on the ‘Hella Mega’ tour alongside Green Day and Weezer. Originally announced in 2019, they had to wait until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fall Out Boy unfortunately had to miss the Boston leg of the tour back in August after one of their team members tested positive for the virus.

The iconic trio will be taking their tour to Europe in June 2022, with tickets for the concerts on sale now.

Check out Evening Out with Your Girlfriend by Fall Out Boy: