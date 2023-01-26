Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy have released another glimpse into their highly-anticipated new album So Much (For) Stardust with the release of their new song ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’. Fans can now listen to the song everywhere and watch the music video here.

The release of ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ follows Fall Out Boy’s announcement that their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust will arrive on the 24th of March 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.

In tandem with the album announcement, the band released the record’s first single ‘Love From The Other Side’, immediately setting off a global wave of unprecedented excitement and chatter from fans worldwide that shows no signs of slowing. Consequence hailed that the track “pushes guitars back to the forefront while demonstrating the band hasn’t lost any of their flairs for the dramatic.”

The band performed the broadcast debut of ‘Love From The Other Side’ the night of its release on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and will return to the show on January 31st to perform the broadcast debut of ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’.

Anticipation for So Much (For) Stardust began brewing last November after a mysterious ad appeared in the Chicago Tribune and continued building with multiple teaser sites in December, the latter of which featured a clay animation video titled ‘A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration”’on Christmas that included a quick audio preview of ‘Love From The Other Side’ for eagle-eared fans. On January 11th, the band officially revealed the single’s release date just days before they took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 14th in Los Angeles.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s first new studio album since 2018’s M A N I A.

This article was written with AI Assistance.