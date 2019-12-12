Family power trio Harris 3 took the audience by surprise when they appeared on America’s Most Musical Family to perform a stunning death metal rendition of ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth.

Oftentimes when there is a television show centred around musical competition, extreme metal seeps in between the cracks, but Nickelodeon has to be the last place we expected to see such a genre appear. One family gave viewers, judges and audience members alike a healthy helping of brutality, with a death metal cover of ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth on the show America’s Most Musical Family.

The family power trio who go by the name of Harris 3, took the audience and the cast of judges by complete surprise after an introduction by the host and ’98 Degrees’ singer Nick Lachey. Lead singer Trent, who is only 11 years old, delivered a shrieking rasp against some lighter instrumentation before 14-year-old drummer Ashton ripped everything wide open with his incredible drum play. The crowd then presumed to go absolutely wild. No doubt Jason on guitars, the father of the household, was proud as ever of his two boys.

“I’ve never seen death metal ever, especially live,” confessed judge David Dobrik. Despite being out of his element, Dobrik was definitely moved by the performance and connected with the genre in the same way genuine headbangers do. “I just wanted to start throwing things. I just wanted to go over there and destroy the drum set and jump on the audience,” he beamed.

Singer-songwriter and full-time legend Ciara complimented Trent’s vocal range and expressed appreciation for the Harris 3’s ability to bring something completely different to the competition.

Meanwhile, pop singer Debbie Gibson admitted to delving into the genres of rock and metal, but reinstated that she has never heard anything this heavy. She asked if there was a warm-up technique in play behind those incredibly chaotic vocals. Nope, just a couple pre-performance growls to loosen everything up. “I might have to try that,” laughed Gibson.

You can watch Harris 3 performing a death metal cover of ‘All Star’ by Smash Mouth below

America’s Most Musical Family premieres on Nickelodeon on Mondays at 7.30pm on Nickelodeon during December and January, with the finale premiering on Monday 27th January at 7.30pm.