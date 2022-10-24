Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West.

Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.

Ye’s own label G.O.O.D. Music is also no longer affiliated with Def Jam. However, it is unconfirmed as to whether this decision was made before or after his spree of controversial statements.

The New York Times has reported that Def Jam is just one of the several companies that have decided to distance themselves from the rapper and producer.

Following the spree of comments, West was set to appear on LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s talk show The Shop. However, the producers pulled the episode after the rapper “[reiterated] more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversion and apologise to our guests and crew,” Carter continued. “Hate speech should never have an audience.”

After being banned on Instagram, Kanye took aim at Zuckerberg for trying to silence him. The post which have since been deleted was critisied for being anti-semitic.

Look at this Mark How you gone kick me off instagram You used to be my nigga pic.twitter.com/YQzjw01jur — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2022

Following the backlash, the rapper has not posted anything on his account since October 9th, 2022.

“You don’t hold accountability to my pain,” Kanye stated in an interview with Piers Morgan, in an attempt to justify his behaviour. “You’re being a Karen.”

“God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people went through for years,”

“It’s not racism… I was in a position where I was hurt and this was the way I had the right to express myself.”