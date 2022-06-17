A fan took to Twitter to call out ASAP Rocky after comments the rapper made about hip hop being in an “adolescent space.”

ASAP Rocky recently commented on the current state of rap, and his words were not kind. He said the game is stuck in a “braggadocious, adolescent space,” in his recent interview with Jerrod Carmichael for Interview Magazine.

Rocky’s full quote goes more into the youth of the most popular rappers today as well as the content of what he’s hearing, although, some fans on Twitter are quick to point to lyrics from one of his most recent songs, ‘D.M.B.’

A$AP’s full quote

“CARMICHAEL: Let me ask you a question about growth. How do you feel growing older in rap?

ROCKY: Rap is in its adolescence and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy. Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne and Jay-Z and T.I. and Jeezy and Ross was on, rappers looked old. Like, we had Lil’ Bow Wow and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature.

CARMICHAEL: Jay-Z was the first rapper I ever listened to who was talking about family.

ROCKY: For real. But the thing is, being a rapper now, you don’t want to exclude anybody or neglect any demographics. As somebody that people look up to, there’s a responsibility to put people on the right path.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

CARMICHAEL: That’s the thing—responsibility. I’m torn sometimes. Is the responsibility to myself or outside of myself? Because sometimes I want to bring my most irresponsible feelings to my work. You know, my most reckless behavior, my insanity.”

Lyrics from D.M.B.

“Here’s the lyrics to one of his newest songs:

Roll my blunt, fill my cup

Be my b***h, rub my gut

Rub yo butt, be my slut

Be my c*nt, yeah, so what?

Fuck them hoes (that’s my b****h)” – Rocky’s new song 2022

Wow many mature, very concept, much grownup”

Here's the lyrics to one of his newest songs: Roll my blunt, fill my cup

Be my b***h, rub my gut

Rub yo butt, be my slut

Be my c*nt, yeah, so what?

Fuck them hoes (that's my b****h)" – Rocky's new song 2022 Wow many mature, very concept, much grownup — bioluminescence ツ (@RAZLAW_) June 15, 2022

“ASAP Rocky on the current state of rap music:

“Rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It’s not as mature.””

ASAP Rocky on the current state of rap music: “Rap is stuck in this braggadocious, adolescent space. It's not as mature.” pic.twitter.com/P4V4XIgXy8 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) June 14, 2022

“bro literally calls himself Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye”

bro literally calls himself Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye https://t.co/kZSSTfIrYB — 💙☠️ (@souljaguac) June 16, 2022

A$AP Rocky recently gave an update on his upcoming album for all of his fans. He included that the album will not be titled All Smiles, as it was previously thought. That name was for a concept project of his that was never publicly talked about.

Rocky also talked about the work he put in on this album and how the production has progressed from 2018’s Testing up to now, saying that he feels like his sound has “graduated.”

What can you tell us about your upcoming album, All Smiles?

A$AP Rocky: One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles! That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from [2018 album] Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is.