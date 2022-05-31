A$AP Rocky has just given his fans the newest update on his upcoming album, including a name tease and the time he’s been putting in.

A$AP Rocky has just given an update on his upcoming album for all of his fans. He included that the album will not be titled All Smiles, as it was previously thought. That name was for a concept project of his that was never publicly talked about.

Rocky also talked about the work he put in on this album and how the production has progressed from 2018’s Testing up to now, saying that he feels like his sound has “graduated.”

What can you tell us about your upcoming album, All Smiles?

A$AP Rocky: One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles – you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles! That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from [2018 album] Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound… I just like where it is.

A$AP Rocky says "I'm wrapping up the new album now" and it won't be titled "All Smiles" in interview with Dazed pic.twitter.com/Ydl1NJDCRh — Rap Hub (@RapHubDaily) May 30, 2022

A$AP Rocky’s upcoming album isn’t the only new life event happening for him right now, as Rihanna just had their baby.

The exciting news comes following the couple being the target of unsubstantiated rumours that ASAP had cheated on the makeup mogul while she was pregnant.

As the whispers gained traction across social media, the influencer who sparked the wildfire rumours that the iconic pair had split later apologised for their “reckless” behaviour.

Fashion writer Louis Pisano issued a public apology for kickstarting the whispers that the couple had split after the rapper was “caught cheating” with Rihanna’s friend and Fenty designer, Amina Muaddi.

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” Pisano tweeted.

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

The influencer went on to apologise for their actions.

“I’d like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” they wrote.

“I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”