With Melbourne’s Fan Girl releasing their recent single, ‘backwards (everything is)’, the group have taken us through their history… backwards.

There’s not denying the fact that Fan Girl are one of the most resilient groups on the Aussie music scene right now. Having first kicked things off back in early 2016, the band quickly became a staple of local stages, dishing out an immersive indie-pop sound that endeared them to fans all over the country.

Following live shows supporting the likes of Catfish & The Bottlemen, Birds Of Tokyo, and Minus The Bear, the band released their debut album, Elephant Room, in early 2018. Sadly, their joy was short-lived, with founding member and “spiritual wunderkind” Jack Wood passing away just two months later.

Showing that they weren’t destined to be sidelined by tragedy, Fan Girl took their time before returning with new music. Since then, they’ve kept on dishing out the stunning compositions, with tracks like ‘Fox Song’ and ‘Yellow, Blue And Grey’ appearing in 2019.

Now, following a year spent in lockdown for most of their members, Fan Girl returned earlier this month with new song ‘backwards (everything is)’. A stunning tune that features the vocals of Sydney artist Annie Hamilton, a track like this deserves a proper celebration, and Fan Girl have done just that, giving us a history of the group… backwards.

Starting with their most recent events and working back to where they first started from, this visual history serves as a testament to the skill, hunger, and resilience that the group showcase, and proves exactly why they’re one group who deserve your attention right now.

Check out ‘backwards (everything is)’ by Fan Girl:

Taken moments before the last show of our most recent tour. The last show we went to. The last time we saw a lot of our friends. The last time we got dressed up. The last time we had to play frogger with heavy Fender amps across a busy Johnston Street. The last “normal” weekend in Melbourne.

The dream team, journalism extraordinaire Dale Van Der Goaway, and his trusty sidekick Luke Samuel, reporting on our video for ‘Yellow, Blue & Grey’.

The time we got sued by Maroon 5. Fuck you Adam Levine.

4boys, 1cupboard. Last minute rehearsals before our BIGSOUND showcases back in 2019. (Pre-Social Distancing).

Giddy and beyond excited to be releasing new music and playing again. Mere weeks before ‘Fox Song’ was released into the world.

Sweaty, teary and very tired. Our first gig back in a very long time. 15 bands, 2 stages, 47 degrees, and over $8000 raised for Headspace Collingwood.

May 2018. We lost our best friend, and founding member Jack Wood. A horrible time. He was such an important part of the band, and our lives, and we miss him dearly. We took the rest of 2018 off to figure shit out. (Taken in 2016, but one of our favourite band photos with Jack.)

The Elephant Room album launch at a packed Workers Club in Melbourne. A truly exciting, really important moment for the whole band, celebrating years of hard work and gradual hearing loss. (Featuring Jemma Rowlands helping us out on some backing vocals.)

The cover art for our debut album ‘Elephant Room’. In the midst of our wildly blind ambition, we managed to make our dream artwork a reality. Years in the making, we released ‘Elephant Room’ through Caroline Records in March 2018. A dream come true. BUY IT NOW PLEASE.

An absolute whirlwind trip, with very few days notice, to open for Catfish And The Bottlemen at The Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

Cancelled flights, no sleep, very little money, pre-show sushi, rowdy crowds, crashing the afterparty, McDonalds breakfast menu, and even more no sleep. Would do again, 10/10. 97% Yelp Rating.

Looking like the cast of Trainspotting before the Headspace Collingwood Fundraiser at The Gasometer Hotel, numero uno. An overwhelming turnout for a great cause that is very close to our hearts.

An oversized yet necessary crew for our first interstate ‘tour’, up in Sydney for King Street Crawl in 2016. A brawl almost broke out at the first show at The Bank Hotel, we definitely left an Andrew Bolt inflatable sex doll behind the curtains at Newtown Social Club (sorry), and ‘King St Don’ was born.

Our second gig ever, a double single launch. Andrew Bolt (the sex doll version), experiencing crowd surfing (and fun) for the first time. A wonderful turnout of friends old and new, so early on in our journey as a band.

A trip to Franco Cozzo in Footscray for some leftfield press shots. A frantic couple weeks as we launched our first single, and launched the band into the “Rock-sphere”. We left with no furniture, but Luke did leave with a smack to the back of the head…

Us after our first gig at The Curtin in May 2016, all looking very young. Months of relentless rehearsals and lots of shameless self promotion led to what was a fairly successful first show. Incredibly ecstatic and elated to have pulled it all off. Note that Krish was the only member capable of growing facial hair at this point. Jealous.