Following a sell-out tour of the country last year, Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey’s new joint project Fanning Dempsey National Park have announced a string of regional shows this year.
Kicking off at Byron Bay in support of the Great Southern Nights event on Thursday, April 3rd, the powerhouse rock duo will take ‘The Deluge Regional Tour’ through Cairns, Hobart, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Newcastle, Thirroul, Canberra, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast in May.
To celebrate the tour announce, Fanning Dempsey National Park have also announced the release of new single, “Blackstar”, a bonus track not included on the debut album released last year. You can check out the new single below.
“‘Blackstar’ went through a full cycle of styles before arriving fully formed, as a minimalist pop rock tune,” Fanning said of the new tune.
“Sometimes when putting an album together you can deceive yourself into adding more ‘stuff’ to a song to make it sound different. Often, leaving that ‘stuff’ out is the key to making it work… just let the song be itself, as written, and step away from it. I think we only did a couple of takes of this one.”
FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK 2025 REGIONAL TOUR
Presented by Village Sounds, Secret Sounds Artist MGMT & Winterman & Goldstein Present
Tickets on sale 10am local time, Thursday, January 23rd.
Thursday, April 3rd
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay
Thursday, May 1st
Tank Arts Centre, Cairns
Thursday, May 8th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday, May 9th
Costa Hall, Geelong
Saturday, May 10th
Civic Hall, Ballarat
Sunday, May 11th
Ulumburra Theatre, Bendigo
Friday, May 16th
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Saturday, May 17th
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul
Sunday, May 18th
Theatre Centre, Canberra
Thursday, May 22nd
Powerhouse, Toowoomba
Friday, May 23rd
Venue 114, Sunshine Coast
Saturday, May 24th
HOTA, Gold Coast