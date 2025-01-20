Following a sell-out tour of the country last year, Bernard Fanning and Paul Dempsey’s new joint project Fanning Dempsey National Park have announced a string of regional shows this year.

Kicking off at Byron Bay in support of the Great Southern Nights event on Thursday, April 3rd, the powerhouse rock duo will take ‘The Deluge Regional Tour’ through Cairns, Hobart, Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Newcastle, Thirroul, Canberra, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast in May.

To celebrate the tour announce, Fanning Dempsey National Park have also announced the release of new single, “Blackstar”, a bonus track not included on the debut album released last year. You can check out the new single below.

“‘Blackstar’ went through a full cycle of styles before arriving fully formed, as a minimalist pop rock tune,” Fanning said of the new tune.

“Sometimes when putting an album together you can deceive yourself into adding more ‘stuff’ to a song to make it sound different. Often, leaving that ‘stuff’ out is the key to making it work… just let the song be itself, as written, and step away from it. I think we only did a couple of takes of this one.”