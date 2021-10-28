The Bachelorette Brooke Blurton has confirmed what we (kind of) already knew: she was “hooking up” with G Flip.

Speaking with Nat Tencic on The Hook Up podcast, Blurton said, “it was just weird timing with G.”

“We were never dating or in a relationship,” she said.

“We had gone on a couple of dates, but we’re still really good friends.”

The rumours started around Valentine’s Day this year, when G Flip (real name Georgia Flipo) popped up on Blurton’s Instagram after sending her a huge bouquet of flowers.

“It’s the sunflowers for me… what a special lady I am to receive flowers bigger than my existence… thank you to my gorgeous valentine @gflip,” the post read.

Speaking to news.com.au when she was announced as the world’s first openly pansexual Bachelorette, Blurton said, “G Flip and I are absolutely friends.”

“She posted that’s she’s really supportive of me (after the announcement). Her and Char, her personal assistant/cousin are really good friends of mine and we get all along really well.”

Speaking with Tencic now, Blurton confirmed, “I think a lot of people speculated that I kind of left G Flip for this experience [The Bachelorette] but that wasn’t the case.”

“We were just hooking up.”

Blurton also said she is “so happy for what G is achieving.”

Which is, it seems, quite a lot.

G Flip is currently in Los Angeles with their BFF Tones and I, gearing up to support her pop-up Halloween party/show.

They have also been posting about “making absolutely shit house tunes” with Lewis Capaldi.

There was also that second collaboration with Crocs Australia.

Oh, and let’s not forget the fact that Kylie Minogue thinks they’re cute:

G Flip is pretty much winning at life right now – we’re also so happy for what they are achieving.

Spoiler alert for fans of The Bachelorette – it looks like Blurton finds love on the show. So maybe we won’t see a second ‘collaboration’ between her and G any time soon.

Listen to Brooke Blurton discuss her relationship with G Flip on ‘The Hook Up Podcast’: