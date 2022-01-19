On the same day as Harry Styles announced new ‘Love On Tour’ shows for the UK, Europe and South America, it looks like his Australian and Aotearoa shows have been cancelled.

Nothing has been announced on the singer’s social media pages yet, but fans have been notified of the cancellation via Ticketek, although some eagle-eyed fans spotted some potential date clashes on Harry’s new tour announcement early this morning.

“The fact that Harry Styles not only doesn’t post on Twitter that he has cancelled all Australia [sic] and NZ tours, but the same date that I was supposed to attend he decides to play in Mexico instead,” one fan tweeted.

the fact that harry styles not only doesn’t post on twitter that he has cancelled all australia and nz tours, but the same date that i was supposed to attend he decides to play in mexico instead 🥲 — jayde (@GoldenBanditos) January 19, 2022

“Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, The Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022,” Ticketek announced.

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.”

While Styles hasn’t posted directly, he released the following statement: “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you. H”

Fans who have held on to tickets for over two years are, understandably upset and outraged.

“Harry Styles really said treat people with kindness unless they’re from Australia,” one fan tweeted.



“Bought Harry Styles tickets in early 2020 when there were only 6 cases in Australia when we didn’t know better … he just cancelled that AUS tour two years later!” another wrote.

“Doing this and then cancelling australia and nz hurts like a bitch bro,” lamented one fan.

“@Harry_Styles announce that australia is cancelled yourself damnit. have some respect. understand what this meant to so many of us. we’ve woken up to confirmation for the rest of the world and no solid explanation as to why we couldn’t go ahead with them? we’re heartbroken,” posted another.

Here’s some more fan responses:

It’s Harry Styles cancelling his tour in Australia and New Zealand but making the time to tour elsewhere for me, guess we’ll just go fuck ourselves huh? https://t.co/ToBTADtf2H — CHANEL (@cfreezle) January 19, 2022

harry styles is going places .. not australia, but places ! — throast (@juicycIit) January 19, 2022

Harry styles literally gaslit Australia and nz into thinking that we were gonna see him. — Em💗(Taylor’s Version) (@hesxfalling) January 19, 2022