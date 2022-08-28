Fans of Lizzo have taken to social media defending the pop star, after comedian Aries Spears took some very personal shots at her in a new interview.

The Art of Dialogue posted a clip promoting their interview with Spears, in which he shares his opinion on the ‘Grrrls’ singer.

When asked if he thought Lizzo’s music was a standout in this day and age, Spears says he can’t get over the fact that she “looks like the shit emoji.”

“She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off… like, come on man,” Spears says.

He goes on to add the praise Lizzo – and others he considers unhealthy – is wrong, and if fans really cared they would be more “honest”.

Aries Spears says that he can't get passed the fact that Lizzo looks like the 💩emoji when asked about her music.

Fans immediately responded and met his energy in the comment section.

“Why he breathin so hard? Ain’t he sittin down?” one user tweeted. “Cause them double Ds are heavy without a bra,” another retorted.

“I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat,” another fan posted. “He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing.”

I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing pic.twitter.com/NCEdaEIfwn — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) August 27, 2022

“I’m appalled by the lack of self awareness,” shared another. “He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance, and play an instrument at the same time. Aries spears fat ass sound like a cold air intake just from sitting down.”

To be fair, Spears does acknowledge that he isn’t “the most in-shape” person himself, but most of the responses have been quick to point out his hypocrisy.

Lizzo sings, raps, dances, and plays an instrument simultaneously when she’s on stage and a man who can’t sit without sweating is trying to explain why her size is an issue. https://t.co/s2raKfZ870 — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) August 27, 2022

Lizzo literally does not bother anyone. I’m so tired of folks coming for her unprovoked just for existing. Especially industry mofos who entire diet is cocaine, coffee and fast food while getting 2 hours of sleep a day. — Yall Sound Crazy (@queenveej) August 27, 2022

Aries Spears a fat black man out of breath while sitting and talking, discussing diabetes and being fat aimed at Lizzo who performs and sings while being fat is INSANE — Peace + Happiness (@IgnorantEnlight) August 27, 2022

One fan, however pointed out that responding in kind was wrong: “calling him fat, unhealthy and ugly is not in defense of lizzo. and i want everyone to be honest about that. that has nothing to do with her and everything to do with your own antifat biases. she’s the scapegoat. that, too, is antifat antiblackness and misogynoir.”

calling him fat, unhealthy and ugly is not in defense of lizzo. and i want everyone to be honest about that. that has nothing to do with her and everything to do with your own antifat biases. she’s the scapegoat. that, too, is antifat antiblackness and misogynoir. https://t.co/ynadFRT726 — da’shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) August 27, 2022

Lizzo has previously opened up about the fatphobic and racist comments made about her.

“I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive,” she said. “But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great and I’m still here. It’s difficult.”