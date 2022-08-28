Fans of Lizzo have taken to social media defending the pop star, after comedian Aries Spears took some very personal shots at her in a new interview.

The Art of Dialogue posted a clip promoting their interview with Spears, in which he shares his opinion on the ‘Grrrls’ singer.

When asked if he thought Lizzo’s music was a standout in this day and age, Spears says he can’t get over the fact that she “looks like the shit emoji.”

“She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off… like, come on man,” Spears says.

He goes on to add the praise Lizzo – and others he considers unhealthy – is wrong, and if fans really cared they would be more “honest”.

Fans immediately responded and met his energy in the comment section.

“Why he breathin so hard? Ain’t he sittin down?” one user tweeted. “Cause them double Ds are heavy without a bra,” another retorted.

“I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat,” another fan posted. “He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing.”

I’m appalled by the lack of self awareness,” shared another. “He breathing heavy sitting down. Lizzo is in great shape as a performer. She twerks, sings, dance, and play an instrument at the same time. Aries spears fat ass sound like a cold air intake just from sitting down.”

To be fair, Spears does acknowledge that he isn’t “the most in-shape” person himself, but most of the responses have been quick to point out his hypocrisy.

One fan, however pointed out that responding in kind was wrong: “calling him fat, unhealthy and ugly is not in defense of lizzo.  and i want everyone to be honest about that. that has nothing to do with her and everything to do with your own antifat biases. she’s the scapegoat. that, too, is antifat antiblackness and misogynoir.”

Lizzo has previously opened up about the fatphobic and racist comments made about her.

“I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive,” she said. “But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great and I’m still here. It’s difficult.”

