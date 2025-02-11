Fatboy Slim has added a Sydney show to his upcoming Australian tour.

Already set to visit Perth, Bowral, Barossa Valley, Geelong, and Mount Cotton, the ‘Fatboy Slim Loves Australia’ tour will now include a show at Roundhouse, Sydney, on Tuesday, March 18. Special guests for this show will be announced soon.

For all outdoor shows, the legendary UK DJ and producer will be joined by DJ Seinfeld (Sweden), CC:DISCO! (Australia), and Jennifer Loveless (Australia).

Frontier Members can access pre-sale tickets for the Sydney show from 10am AEDT on Wednesday, February 12, before general sales open at 10am AEDT on Friday, February 14. Tickets and tour details are available at frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim.

Fatboy Slim will also close out the entertainment at the Crown Lakeside Festival during the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 in Melbourne on Sunday, March 16. More details at grandprix.com.au.

Fatboy Slim can’t wait to get the party started Down Under.

“Like the crazy drunk uncle who turns up every Xmas I’m coming back to my Aussie fam once again. Expect the usual inappropriate behaviour and interpretational dancing…” he says.

If witnessing the producer behind euphoric hits like “Right Here Right Now” and “Praise You” isn’t enticing enough, Fatboy Slim will be joined on his tour by Swedish electronic star DJ Seinfeld and Australia’s own CC: DISCO! and Jennifer Loveless.

The upcoming shows will mark Fatboy Slim’s first Australian tour since his 2023 headline shows. Watch footage from his Sidney Myer Music Bowl show from January 2020 below.