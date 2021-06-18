Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has dished the latest details on the band’s upcoming album Aggression Continuum, which serves as a follow-up to 2016’s Genexus.

Speaking in an interview with Banger TV, Cazares said while discussing Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller recording the tracks’ drum parts: “We usually use drum programs, that’s nothing new, millions of bands use it. I definitely knew it [the new album] needed that live drum.”

The guitarist explained that using drum programming rather than live drums in a previous album didn’t go down with the group’s fanbase.

“We’ve done that in the past when we released the record called The Industrialist. It had drum programming on it and our fans basically cancel-cultured that record – it didn’t do very well, they weren’t happy about it.

“I didn’t want to repeat that again, so bringing Mike [Heller] in just added to that extra dynamics and those fills, and his vibe and intensity definitely added to these songs.

Cazares continued: “In a way, it changed the vibe of the songs, it made them better to me. And then, incorporating other keyboard players, and different perspectives of how they see certain song parts…

“I was able to go back and change the guitar tone, I wanted to get that fatter tone, still have that edge on the top. I think adding that just makes it angrier, more aggressive, which also adds to the dynamics of the record.

“We didn’t change anything of Burton’s vocals, we obviously did do some editing, I might have moved some parts here and there, and that’s really about it.

“I think the main thing is just the guitar, drums, and the keyboard is added to this record. It took it to a whole new level.”

Aggression Continuum is out June 18, 2021.

Check out Dino talking about the new Fear Factory album on Banger TV: