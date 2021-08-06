After releasing the first version of DONDA at Merdedes-Benz Arena last month, Kanye West decided to pull the plug and work on a second version.

Now, roughly two weeks later, West has once again taken to the arena in Atlanta, Georgia to unleash the second – and hopefully final version of DONDA.

The initial DONDA album was absolutely received to mix reviews – not unlike West releases in the past.

Whether or not that affected West, he decided to shack up at the arena and flesh out another version of the album, in preparation for an August 5th listening party, followed by the album’s release.

In case you missed it, West performed the first listening party solo. It was nothing short of a spectacle, however if anything it really highlighted West’s isolation and loneliness.

From that regard, the second album listening party was from another world. This time West wasn’t the only person taking to the stage, but was surrounded by a clan of performers. It was high energy, it was high key and if anything it was a real album listening party.

Preparations for the second party were nothing if not last minute, with West calling out for volunteers to be a part of his ‘mass performance’ movement’ only 24 hours beforehand.

And now as the album is drawing closer and closer to its official release, Tidal have dropped the official list of album feature artists. And it’s loaded.

Full list of album features:

Pusha T

Don Toliver

Kid Cudi

Fivio Foreign

Donda

Jhe Rooga

Lil Yachty

Playboi Carti

Travis Scott

Baby Keem

Young Thug

Vory

Kaycyy

Roddy Ricch

Lil Durk

070 Shake

Westside Gunn

Conway the Machine

Jay Electronica

Sheek Louch

Jadakiss

Styles P.

Larry Hoover Jr.

Pop Smoke

Francis and the Lights

Jay-Z

Sunday Service Choir

The Weeknd

Lil Baby

Check out one of Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ setups below: