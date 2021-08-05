Kanye West, the king of royally delayed albums is gearing up for the second DONDA listening party event.

West recently held the first DONDA event last month, an arena-sized listening party for the grand reveal of his tenth studio album.

Thousands gathered at Merdedes-Benz Arena for the album’s reveal, with his Atlanta-based fans eager to be able to be a part of West’s decorated musical career.

Following the conclusion of the listening party event, as per usual, the responses to West’s tenth studio album were varied.

Many expressed how they felt the album was unfinished or just not what they were expecting. Of course many also loved it.

We may never know if West receiving mixed reviews post listening party caused him to delay the album, however, the fact remains that he did in fact delay the album, for a couple of weeks.

A day or two after the album was delayed, West was yet to lock in another date, with those close to him confirming that it would drop on August 5th.

Since then, West has moved into Mercedes-Benz arena to finish the album, as he reportedly was inspired by the vibes and mood from the first DONDA listening party.

As West gears up to host the second rendition of the event, he’s got his team searching for participants and performers to get involved in what is being referred to in the call-out as a “mass performance movement”. And he’s searching on Instagram as per Kanye West news account, @dondasplace.

The post reads, “AUDIENCE NEEDED FOR CROWD PARTICIPATION PERFORMANCE AT MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM. REHEARSAL TODAY 8/4, SHOW 8/5.”

A Google doc to express interest is also attached in the post, as well as reiterating what is required to be selected for the show, including being 18+, available for the rehearsal and performance hours, located in Atlanta as well as being able to take direction and “being in good condition for physical movement.” Masks also must be worn.

