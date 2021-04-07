Fender has launched a new pocket-sized personal amplifier as part of their Mustang series, the Mustang Micro.

The Micro is the perfect on-the-go amplifier, fit out with the 12 built-in tones from the Mustang catalogue — including replications of the beloved ’65 Deluxe Reverb and ’57 Twin. With four hours of play time, the micro offers burgeoning shredders the freedom to play both directly from the axe or connected to wired headphones. Perfect for anyone holed up in a studio apartment with narcy neighbours and little room to spare.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic Mustang amp tones into a pocket-sized amp,” said Max Gutnik, Vice President of Electric Guitars, Basses & Amplifiers. “The Mustang Micro will allow everyone from touring artists to new players at home to plug in without disturbing anyone around them. Players will be able to express themselves through authentic effects and tones without being tied to an external amp, allowing for Micro’s portability to take them wherever the music goes.”

The Micro amp also offers backing track Bluetooth streaming with audio-video sync — so you’ll be able to jam along to your favourite songs with ease. You’ll also be able to record to your Mac or PC via USB with no additional hardware. It’s 2021, baking sourdough is out, becoming certified rock dogs is in.

It’s also an amp that won’t break your budget, setting you back around $219 AUD. You can check it out in action below. You can pickup the amp from Fender retailers and Reverb.