Winter in Byron Bay is set to get a whole lot warmer as Festival of the Stone returns on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, bringing a stacked lineup of Aussie talent, fresh beers, and a whole lot of community spirit.

Presented by Stone & Wood, the annual festival is more than just a celebration of music and craft beer – it’s a party with purpose, raising vital funds for Fletcher Street Cottage, a Byron Shire charity supporting people experiencing homelessness.

This year’s lineup is a killer mix of indie-rock, post-punk, and alternative sounds, featuring some of the country’s most exciting artists.

Old Mervs are set to bring their signature breezy guitars and infectious hooks, fresh off the release of their self-titled debut album in March and a massive year of touring. Josh Pyke, one of Australia’s most cherished singer-songwriters, will deliver a set packed with storytelling and nostalgia, spanning his seven-album career.

Adding to the mix, The Belair Lip Bombs bring their fuzzy indie-rock charm, having shared stages with the likes of Spacey Jane and Ladyhawke, while Newcastle’s post-punk innovators dust will dial up the intensity with their dark, jazz-infused, experimental sound that has already seen them tour alongside Interpol, Bloc Party, and Slowdive.

Also joining the bill is FELONY., a Gen Z powerhouse shaking up the Australian rock scene, fresh from sharing stages with Foals, Declan McKenna, and Mallrat. Rounding out the lineup is strayfold, a Meanjin-based alternative rock six-piece, whose shoegaze-tinged sound, deep baritone guitar, and soaring violin arrangements are sure to leave a mark.

Beyond the music, Festival of the Stone 2025 continues its mission to give back to the local community. Last year, the event raised thousands for Fletcher Street Cottage, providing hot meals, showers, laundry services, advocacy, and emergency relief for individuals and families doing it tough.

“Every day at Fletcher Street Cottage, we see the impact of the local housing crisis and rising cost of living firsthand. The support from Festival of the Stone helps us provide vital services – hot meals, showers, laundry, advocacy and now our Women’s Emergency Relief Fund – to individuals and families who need it most,” said Damian Farrell, Manager of Fletcher Street Cottage.

Festival of the Stone also marks the unveiling of Stone & Wood’s 2025 Stone Beer, a limited-edition winter brew made using ancient brewing techniques, featuring Australian malts and heated stones for a deep, smoky caramel flavour.

Tickets are on sale now from $65 for 18+ and $30 for 12-17, with kids under 12 free. Last year’s event sold out, so get in quick.

FESTIVAL OF THE STONE 2025

Tickets on sale now – $65 (18+), $30 (12-17), Free (Under 12)

For more info and tickets, head to stoneandwood.com.au

Saturday, June 14th, 2025

Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay (Cavanbah)