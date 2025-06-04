Festival of the Stone is back for 2025, returning to Stone & Wood’s Byron Bay brewery next weekend on Saturday, June 14th.

Now in its 11th year, the beer and music fest has become a winter staple in the Northern Rivers, blending big sounds, fresh brews, and a strong community focus. Last year’s event sold out, with a stacked lineup including Dan Sultan, Beddy Rays, Verge Collection, and The Beefs.

The 2025 main stage will feature previously announced acts Old Mervs, Josh Pyke, The Belair Lip Bombs, Dust, Felony., and Strayfold. And now, the dance floor is shaping up too, led by Australian DJ favourite Luen, along with UK’s Jessie Belters, Rossco’s, and Byron Bay locals Numbers and Cashew.

Set times for the night have been revealed too, which you can check out below.

The latest statistics on homelessness in NSW reveal that the Byron Shire has the highest rate of locals sleeping rough in the state, even higher than the City of Sydney. In 2024, 348 rough sleepers were recorded across the region, marking a 16% increase from February 2023.

Festival of the Stone 2025 is proud to support Fletcher Street Cottage and help raise funds for their vital support hub. From providing essential services, information, referrals, practical support, advocacy and more, Fletcher Street Cottage is working hard to respond to this crisis and meet the needs of individuals facing homelessness.

With its mix of good vibes and real impact, the festival shows no signs of slowing down as it enters its second decade.

For tickets and updates, visit stoneandwood.com.au.

Festival of the Stone 2025

Saturday, June 14th

Stone & Wood Brewery, Byron Bay, NSW