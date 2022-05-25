Festival X is returning to Australia for the second time, and its headline acts include some of the biggest artists in the world.

Calvin Harris and Megan Thee Stallion will be joined by Don Toliver, MaRlo and many more for the festival’s return to our shores. The festival marks Megan Thee Stallion’s first-ever performance in Australia.

The huge international names are joined by some homegrown heroes, too. Popular Aussie hip hop artists Babyface Mal will be taking the stage, as will Australian electronic dance music producer Luude.

The full list of artists performing at Festival X can be found below:

Calvin Harris

Megan thee Stallion

Don Toliver

Marlo

Boys Noize

Green Velvet

John Summit

Luude

Nina Kraviz

Sub Focus DJ set

Tchami

Wilkinson

Anna Lunoe

Babyface Mal

Badrapper

Blastoyz

Choomba

Cosmic Gate

Franky Rizardo

Haliene

Key4050

John O’Callaghan & Bryan Kearney

Nifra

Nora En Pure

Prospa

Solardo

Sunset Bros

Taglo

The festival held its inaugural debut in 2017, and it housed some of the biggest and brightest names in electronic, house and hip-hop, including Alison Wonderland, Calvin Harris, Lil Pump and Steve Aoki.

This year, it will be heading to Melbourne, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth in November and December for five massive days of music. The festival is the brainchild of Hardware + Onelove – creators of Stereosonic and touring giant Live Nation. Stereosonic’s final festival was back in 2016, and attendees of Festival X 2019 drew comparisons between the two events.

General tickets go on sale on Thursday 2nd June 2022.

Festival X Tour 2022

Tickets are on sale to the general public from 12:00pm AEST on Thursday 2nd June, 2022 via https://www.festivalx.com.au/

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from 12:00pm AEST on Wednesday 1st June via https://www.festivalx.com.au/

Saturday, 26th November 2022

Melbourne – Flemington Racecourse

Sunday, 27th November 2022

Gold Coast – Alabaster Sports Fields

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Adelaide – Bonython Park

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Sydney – Sydney Showground

Sunday, 4th December 2022

Perth – Burswood Park