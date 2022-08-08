The difficult year of Fetty Wap continues. The rapper was arrested on Monday, August 8th after allegedly threatening to kill someone over FaceTime.

As per TMZ, court documents have accused Fetty of threatening the person over FaceTime while holding a firearm. The incident also means that he’s violated the conditions of his bail.

After being arrested in Newark, New Jersey yesterday, Fetty, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, was indicted in federal court. A judge then revoked the rapper’s bond, which means he’ll now remain in jail.

According to court documents, a video recording of shows Fetty pointing a gun at the person during the FaceTime call. “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” he allegedly said, as well as allegedly repeatedly saying, “I’m gonna kill you.”

It comes after Fetty was hit with some major federal drug charges and released on a $500,000 bond at the end of 2021. According to authorities, Fetty and five other men were involved in running a pipeline of drugs between the West Coast and East Coast of the U.S.

The year-long drug operation reportedly took place between June 2019 and June 2020, with upwards of 100kg of cocaine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine being pushed across Long Island and New Jersey.

This pipeline allegedly contributed to the “addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart.” If found guilty on the federal drug charges, Fetty and the five other men face a maximum of life in prison.

Just last month, a video went viral of the rapper reacting angrily during an incident involving a fan. After performing at the Saturday in the Park event in Sioux City on Saturday, July 2nd, Fetty stopped to sign some autographs for fans when the ugly altercation happened.

As the crowd surged forward, a person with an open water bottle seemingly accidentally splashed some of the liquid on the rapper. Fetty then slapped the water bottle out of the person’s hand and followed that up by quickly slapping the fan on the head.

This is a developing story. More to come.

