Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week.

The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested on October 28th and indicted along with five others for drug trafficking. A US judge has approved his release from custody with a $500,000 USD bond and the following conditions: GPS monitoring, random drug testing, that he surrender his passport and receive approval before travelling.

The other four men were also charged with an additional count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime, there is no news on their bond conditions, or whether they’ll be released from custody, yet.

If convicted of the offenses, Maxwell and the five men face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In a statement, authorities allege that a pipeline of drugs ran from the West Coast to the East Coast, which contributed to the “addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart.”

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.”

An FBI agent addressed the charges, “the fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become,” said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll.

The trial is ongoing and Maxwell is due back in court on November 24, 2021.

