If you’re trying to get someone’s autograph, it’s probably not a wise idea to splash them with water, especially if Fetty Wap is around.

Videos have gone viral on social media of the rapper reacting angrily to a fan over the weekend. After performing at the Saturday in the Park event in Sioux City on Saturday, July 2nd, Fetty stopped to sign some autographs for fans when the ugly altercation happened.

Judging from the footage, the initial water incident does look like an unfortunate mistake: as the crowd surged forward, the person with the open water bottle seemingly accidentally splashed some of he liquid on the rapper.

As he’s then pushed back by a security guard, Fetty slapped the water bottle out of the person’s hand and followed that up by quickly slapping the fan on the head.

In another clip, Fetty’s anger at being splashed is much more evident. Despite looking rather accidental, it’s still unclear if the person did actually mean to splash the water on the rapper or not. Fetty also hasn’t yet publicly commented on the incident.

Fetty’s been having a tough time of it lately. Last year, the rapper was hit with some major federal drug charges and released on a $500,000 bond. According to authorities, Fetty, real name William Junior Maxwell II, and five other men were involved in running a pipeline of drugs between the West Coast and East Coast of the U.S.

The year-long drug operation reportedly took place between June 2019 and June 2020, with upwards of 100kg of cocaine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine being pushed across Long Island and New Jersey.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This pipeline allegedly contributed to the “addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart.” If found guilty on the federal drug charges, Fetty and the five other men face a maximum of life in prison.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.