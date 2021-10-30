Fetty Wap has been indicated alongside five others on drug trafficking conspiracy charges in Long Island, New York.

As reported by CNN, Fetty Wap, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, allegedly participated in drug trafficking with the other men by transporting and distributing drugs including heroin and fentanyl.

The indictment officially charged Maxwell with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the four others were also charged with an additional count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted of the offences, Maxwell and the five men face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In a statement, authorities allege that a pipeline of drugs ran from the West Coast to the East Coast, which contributed to the “addiction and overdose epidemic we have seen time and time again tear people’s lives apart.”

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” said US Attorney Breon Peace.

“We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.”

Maxwell has yet to comment publicly on the charges.

This isn’t his first run-in with the law, as in 2017 he was charged with drunk driving, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegally changing lanes, and drag racing after being pulled over in Brooklyn.

On top of that, last year he was sued by a woman for an assault that allegedly happened in June 2019. Earlier this month, the judge presiding over the case dismissed all claims against Maxwell due to the plaintiff failing to appear in court.

Check out ‘Trap Queen’ by Fetty Wap: