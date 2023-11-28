New Year’s Eve is approaching, which also means that the latest edition of Field Day is also edging closer.
The ideal way to see in the new year, Field Day 2024 heads to The Domain in Sydney on December 31st.
A lineup specialising in party sounds, from hip hop to house, indie to electronic, has been assembled by the festival organisers, headlined by iconic house trio RÜFÜS DU SOL and English MC Central Cee.
But what about the rest of the lineup? Check out Tone Deaf‘s 5 must-see artists at Field Day 2024 below. Ticket information can be found here.
Mall Grab
Mall Grab, AKA Jordon Alexander, is an Australian-born globetrotting electronic producer and DJ who always keeps the party going. Hailing from Newcastle, NSW, his meteoric rise in the global electronic scene is a testament to his unique blend of house, techno, and so many other electronic genres.
Critically acclaimed cuts such as “Feel U”, “B.F.O.D.A.A.S.”, and “Pool Party Music” will go down a storm at Field Day 2024, and Alexander will probably relish being back on home soil.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
JessB
One of New Zealand’s leading lights is coming to Australia for Field Day 2024. Talented hip hop artist JessB has rapidly become a force to be reckoned with in her home country’s music industry thanks to her dynamic blend of rap, R&B, and soul.
Known for her empowering lyricism and charismatic stage presence, JessB has garnered acclaim for her ability to address social issues while delivering infectious beats. She counts Saweetie, Gold Fang, Church, and many more amongst her growing list of cool collaborators.
J-MILLA
A Tone Deaf favourite, J-MILLA has been making the NT proud for several years now. The rapper fiercely includes his Indigenous heritage in his energetic sound, creating a powerful blend of important social commentary and stylish hip hop beats. J-MILLA has been on fire in 2023, dropping anthem after anthem, including his most recent single “Gammon”.
Romy
Luude
Field Day 2024
New Year’s Day, 2024
The Domain, Sydney, NSW
Tickets available via fieldday.com.au
Lineup
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Central Cee
Cassian
Claptone
Cobrah
Destroy Lonely
Conducta
G Flip
Genesis Owusu
Isoxo
Knock2
Logic1000
Luude
Mall Grab
Notion
Riton
Romy
Ross From Friends (DJ set)
Sub Focus (DJ set & ID)
Dameeeela
Fukhed
J-MILLA
JessB
Kinder
Mell Hall
Swim
Willo