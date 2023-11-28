New Year’s Eve is approaching, which also means that the latest edition of Field Day is also edging closer.

The ideal way to see in the new year, Field Day 2024 heads to The Domain in Sydney on December 31st.

A lineup specialising in party sounds, from hip hop to house, indie to electronic, has been assembled by the festival organisers, headlined by iconic house trio RÜFÜS DU SOL and English MC Central Cee.

But what about the rest of the lineup? Check out Tone Deaf‘s 5 must-see artists at Field Day 2024 below. Ticket information can be found here.

Mall Grab

Mall Grab, AKA Jordon Alexander, is an Australian-born globetrotting electronic producer and DJ who always keeps the party going. Hailing from Newcastle, NSW, his meteoric rise in the global electronic scene is a testament to his unique blend of house, techno, and so many other electronic genres.

Critically acclaimed cuts such as “Feel U”, “B.F.O.D.A.A.S.”, and “Pool Party Music” will go down a storm at Field Day 2024, and Alexander will probably relish being back on home soil.

JessB

One of New Zealand’s leading lights is coming to Australia for Field Day 2024. Talented hip hop artist JessB has rapidly become a force to be reckoned with in her home country’s music industry thanks to her dynamic blend of rap, R&B, and soul.

Known for her empowering lyricism and charismatic stage presence, JessB has garnered acclaim for her ability to address social issues while delivering infectious beats. She counts Saweetie, Gold Fang, Church, and many more amongst her growing list of cool collaborators.

J-MILLA

A Tone Deaf favourite, J-MILLA has been making the NT proud for several years now. The rapper fiercely includes his Indigenous heritage in his energetic sound, creating a powerful blend of important social commentary and stylish hip hop beats. J-MILLA has been on fire in 2023, dropping anthem after anthem, including his most recent single “Gammon”.

Romy

Romy Madley Croft is widely acclaimed for her role as the guitarist and vocalist of The xx, one of the UK’s biggest indie pop bands in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Apart from her work with The xx, Romy has collaborated with other artists, expanding her musical repertoire. Her solo ventures have revealed a more experimental side to her artistry, and her debut solo album, Mid Air, reached the top 20 on the UK Albums Chart.

Luude

Another acclaimed Australian producer, Luude has been celebrated for his diverse electronic tracks, testing his talent in trap, bass, and everything in between. Luude’s performances at major festivals and clubs have also solidified his reputation as a dynamic artist.

But it’s for his incredible remixes that Luude is arguably most known for, including a reworking of the Aussie classic “Down Under”, which even received the approval of Men at Work’s Colin Hay.

Field Day 2024

New Year’s Day, 2024

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Tickets available via fieldday.com.au

Lineup

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Cassian

Claptone

Cobrah

Destroy Lonely

Conducta

G Flip

Genesis Owusu

Isoxo

Knock2

Logic1000

Luude

Mall Grab

Notion

Riton

Romy

Ross From Friends (DJ set)

Sub Focus (DJ set & ID)

Dameeeela

Fukhed

J-MILLA

JessB

Kinder

Mell Hall

Swim

Willo