World is Almost at Peace: A Lifetime of Songwriting for Midnight Oil and More, the final book from late Midnight Oil legend Rob Hirst, is set for release this year.

Published by his daughter Lex Hirst and distributed by Pantera Press and Hardie Grant Books, Hirst worked on the book up until he passed away in January after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Per a release on Friday: “The beating heart of Midnight Oil with his formidable power behind the drum kit and one of the most revered musicians in Australia and on the world stage, Rob’s distinctive vocals feature on many iconic songs – both his harmonies and lead vocals. But it’s his phenomenal songwriting that his book focuses on.

“Over almost 50 years, Rob wrote and co-wrote some of Australia’s best-known songs: ‘Beds Are Burning’, ‘The Dead Heart’, ‘Best of Both Worlds’, ‘Kosciusko’, ‘King of the Mountain’, ‘Read About It’, ‘Forgotten Years’ and many more. And here for the first time, Rob shines a light on his songwriting process with Jim Moginie and Peter Garrett, breaking down the writing process line-by-line. A unique and unusual insight into a deeply private band’s songwriting method.”

“As both a publisher and daughter, I’ve found myself in a unique position these past few months. My dad, Rob Hirst, was working on World is Almost at Peace right up until the end of his life, and I’m so proud we’re now able to share it,” Lex Hirst said.

“This project is his tribute to the songwriting cannon, and as you read the book his voice sings out from the pages not only through his lyrics but also through the stories, he’s shared along the way. His presence in this world lives on, through this, his final book of words.”

The book is set for release this November.