Rob Hirst, founding drummer of Midnight Oil, has passed away after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

The legendary Australian musician’s death was confirmed in a statement by the band on Tuesday (January 20th).

“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain – ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,’” the post reads.

“He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honour Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia or Support Act.”

Hirst first revealed the news in April 2025 after being diagnosed in 2023, saying at the time: “I’ve had pretty much every treatment known to man – every scan, ultrasound, MRI. I’ve kind of had ‘the works.’”

Fellow Australian music icon Jimmy Barnes paid tribute to Hirst’s passing in a social media statement.

“He was the engine driving one of the greatest live bands of all time,” Barnes wrote.

“RIP, dear Rob. You are irreplaceable, one of a kind, and myself, my family, and all the rest of this great country will miss you so much.”

Hoodoo Gurus also paid tribute to Hirst, noting his close friendship with bassist Rick Grossman.