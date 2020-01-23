During an incredibly rare interview, Fiona Apple disclosed her intentions to release a new album in 2020. Now that the golden year has come around, the singer-songwriter has returned with an exclusive update, letting the fans know that the project is in fact almost finished, and coming our way.

In a new interview with Vulture, Apple talked about the upcoming follow-up to 2012’s The Idler Wheel…, saying, “It’s really up to me. It’ll be done soon. It’s just I have to do artwork and stuff, and I’ve been dragging my feet a little bit. I don’t know. Sometime in a few months, I guess.”

She added that she has a title in mind, but isn’t ready to share it, as she’s still building the “colours” and aesthetics surrounding the project. Apple’s also not sure if she’ll tour behind the release. “It’s so scary for me, all that stuff,” she commented.

“I’m pushing it out of my mind. In the next two weeks, I have to have a meeting with the band about what our plans are and what’s going to work. They’re all in other bands, so they have other schedules.”

Further detailing her plans to get the word out on the record, she brought up Justin Bieber’s recent ploy to cheat his way to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

“The climate of art and the music industry is so ridiculous,” she remarked. “I feel terrible that anybody would want to be No. 1 as badly as Justin Bieber wants to be No. 1. He was upfront about gaming the system, and I think a lot of people do that, and I just want to be like, ‘Why? Why is it so important?’ And I’m not gonna be, like, getting influencers to promote my shit. That’s not gonna happen.

“So I feel like I’m stepping back into a business where, like — I’m not in this business. I don’t have the tools to play this game, and I don’t want to buy the tools to play this game, either. That’s what it feels like it’s become: a game. A video game, basically. Checking their scores.”

In the meantime, Apple has made good on her word to donate two-years worth of streaming royalties from ‘Criminal’ to assist detained migrants. Scott Hechinger from While They Wait has confirmed that the songwriter recently donated $90,000 dollars.

Read the full interview over at Vulture.

