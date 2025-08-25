Details have emerged about Bondi Beach’s New Year’s Eve festival, set for this year.

Announced in May, Fuzzy, the team behind Australian festivals and parties including Harbourlife, Field Day, and Listen Out, secured the license to host the festival on Australia’s most iconic shoreline.

While most details are still under wraps, Fuzzy has revealed it will be an 18+ ticketed event with limited capacity, understood to be a maximum of 15,000 people.

It will have the local community at its core, with plans to feature local performers, partner with surrounding businesses, and support local charities.

An adjacent family-friendly celebration will also take place with Bondi Beach as its backdrop, featuring food trucks, roaming entertainment, and a 9p.m. firework display. This event will be free, but locals will need to register to secure their spots.

The festival hopes to redefine how Sydney does New Year’s Eve, creating a new hub outside the CBD.

It marks a return of a New Year’s Eve celebration on the shore, in the same spot Fuzzy had events over a decade ago. Bondi Beach last played host to famous music festival, Shore Thing Festival, before its cancellation in 2014.

Prior to its axing, sparked by residents arguing that it brought antisocial behaviour and drove families away from the beach, the festival boasted some massive names throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, Underworld, and The Presets.

“This is a party we’ve wanted to throw for a long time,” said Fuzzy’s Managing Director Adelle Robinson.

“We’ve got a deep history with Bondi, and to return on New Year’s Eve feels pretty special. It’s an iconic location and the perfect backdrop for what we have planned. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Waverley Council’s Mayor Will Nemesh said there’s no better place to ring in the new year.

“Council committed to providing our residents and visitors with more festivals, events and opportunities to have fun in this beautiful and vibrant part of the world, and New Year’s Eve at Bondi Beach is a major part of that ambition,” he said.

“This event is destined to become one of the most exciting on the calendar and I can’t wait for the community to see what’s in store for the very first one.”

Details about ticket sales will also be coming soon.