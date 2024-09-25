Tune up, check in and drop down to Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney.

For the very first time, Rolling Stone AU/NZ will take over UTS Underground at SXSW Sydney for three nights of can’t-miss live music.

Several of Australia’s biggest stars will grace the stage, alongside the hottest up-and-coming acts.

SXSW Sydney badge holders will have priority access to Rolling Stone House, which opens its doors from October 16th to 18th, in partnership with American Apparel, Cholula and Vinyl.com.

Opening night promises to be a blockbuster.

On Wednesday, October 16th, the lineup at Rolling Stone House will be curated by independent Australian music powerhouses LLA and UNIFIED Music Group, with Hockey Dad, The Grogans, Full Flower Moon Band, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (DJ set) slated to perform.

“After the success of Rolling Stone Courtyard at last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney,” comments Jessica Hunter, head of The Brag Media, “we can’t wait to go even bigger and bolder in 2024 with Rolling Stone House.”

“We hope people will come for the incredible music and stay for the vibes across three epic nights of live performances and brand activations,” adds Hunter.

“With the Rolling Stone brand, The Brag Media can deliver world-class activations and performances, bringing together all elements of Australia’s creative scene. Together with American Apparel and Cholula, we know that Rolling Stone House will be the party everyone wants to be at this festival.”

The full lineup will be announced over the coming weeks.

Notes Dave Hillen, director American Apparel Asia Pacific: “Partnering with Rolling Stone at SXSW is an exciting opportunity for American Apparel to celebrate the convergence of fashion, music, and culture. This collaboration is a perfect fit for our shared values of creativity, individuality and self-expression. Together, we aim to bring an unforgettable experience to festival-goers, amplifying the spirit of SXSW.”

The Cholula brand “is excited to be part of the upcoming SXSW conference in Sydney for the first time, in 2024, exploring a world of innovation and passion,” adds Megan Brabant, director consumer sales & marketing McCormick Foods Australia.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ is published by The Brag Media, Australia’s largest creator of premium youth content and events.

The Brag Media is a division of Vinyl Group, the only specialist music company listed on the ASX.

Set for October 14th to 20th and produced by TEG, this year’s second annual SXSW Sydney will feature 23 conference tracks, including freshly-introduced talking points on the creator economy, cyber and your data, education and skills, fashion, lifestyle and beauty, and food.

According to organisers, 287,014 guests attended the first annual SXSW Sydney, with 97,462 “unique attendees” participating in the week-long festivities.

Reporters from The Brag Media were among the 758 media and press, as almost 35,000 tickets (including badges, wristbands and day passes) were distributed.

For music fans who want to experience the entire 2024 event and receive priority access, consider purchasing a badge or wristband here.

Space is limited.

For media passes to Rolling Stone House at SXSW Sydney, including photographer access, contact Sound Story.

Visit SXSW Sydney and Rolling Stone AU/NZ for more.