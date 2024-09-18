Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers have joined forces with The Linda Lindas for their new track, “Please Me.” The high-energy collaboration is all about faking it until you make it.

“Please Me is about faking it till you make it. The lyrics are so cocky and overconfident, almost like an inner monologue of affirmations that you’d tell yourself on the way to a party. It’s about embodying the cool girl mindset until everyone has a big fat crush on you,” say Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.



“These are the things you’d tell yourself and end up feeling sexy and cool and like everyone in the world is obsessed with you, even if you’re actually just super delusional and maybe had one too many Cruisers.”

The Linda Lindas included Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers’ debut album I Love You in their favourite albums of 2023 for Brooklyn Vegan, which was a delightful surprise for the band, who are long-time fans. When it came time to record “Please Me” Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers knew they had to make a call:

“We just had to collaborate with The Linda Lindas on this one, because the musical style of ‘Please Me’ is very inspired by them! Their song ‘Oh!‘ has been one of our favourites for a long time so we knew they could help take ‘Please Me’ to another level.”