Get ready for a party because FISHER is heading on his first-ever Australian headline tour this spring.

Kicking off at Melbourne’s Catani Gardens on Saturday, November 5th, the superstar producer will then hit Brisbane and Sydney, before finishing up the ‘It’s Fk’n On’ tour at Perth’s Langley Park on Sunday, November 13th (see full dates below).

Befitting a tour formerly titled ‘Bigger Than a Beach Party’, FISHER is bringing along some artist mates with him: Books Shade (live), PNAU (DJ set), Little Fritter, Richard Penny, Tina Says, Loco Dice, and HoneyLuv will all get the crowd going with their energetic sets.

The exciting tour news comes after FISHER was forced to previously postpone his sold-out run of dates. Due to heavy rainfall over the past year, Wollongong’s Stuart Park is no longer a viable destination. All Wollongong and Perth tickets are valid for the Sydney and new Perth shows – the larger capacities also mean there will be new opportunities to purchase tickets.

If previous ticket holders are unable to attend in November, refunds can be requested until Tuesday, July 12th via Moshtix. Waitlist tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 13th at 8am local time (sign up here), with any remaining tickets then going on sale on Thursday, July 14th at 8am local time.

After first gaining international recognition with the 2018 hit ‘Losing It’, which was nominated for both a Grammy and ARIA Award, FISHER’s career has gone from strength to strength.

He’s performed at iconic global festivals including Coachella, Tomorrowland, and Under Construction, and won several International Dance Music Awards.

FISHER ‘It’s Fk’n On’ 2022 Australian Tour

Saturday, November 5th

Catani Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 6th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 12th

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 13th

Langley Park, Perth, WA