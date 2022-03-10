Australian DJ Fisher has revealed that he will be cancelling this weekend’s shows to be with his wife after exeriencing a tragic miscarriage.

The popular DJ and his model wife, Chloe Chapman, both shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. Chapman added a heartbreaking note revealing that they was expecting identical twins.

“I just wanted to give you my fans an update on why I had to cancel this weekend’s shows,” the ‘Losing It’ DJ wrote in a post.

He continued, “As some of you may know, my wife and I have been trying for the last two years to have children, and until yesterday, we thought we were close this time.

“Unfortunately the universe had other plans for us, and we have had another miscarriage. This is a personal matter and I need to stay home to be there and support her right now while we go through this heartbreaking incident.

I appreciate the kind words, and I’m working with my team to make up for these shows.

We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Chapman reposted Fisher’s story, and added a note saying, “Fly high out little identical twin angels”.

Chapman and Fisher, real name Paul Fisher, have been on an IVF journey for the past two years in the hopes of falling pregnant. Chapman experienced another heartwrenching miscarriage back in 2020 and has been on a mission to remove the stigma surrounding speaking about the associated struggles.

“I feel I need to talk about it as it’s sadly not spoken about enough,” Chloe wrote in an Instagram post in April, 2020.

“This past week we should have been 9.5 weeks pregnant,” she continued, “both completely and utterly in love and over the moon, (if you know me) something that I’ve dreamt about my whole life, my little miracle that was conceived right between our wedding and the death of my beautiful grandma in Bali.”

Chapman and her best friend, Ellidy Pullin, host a popular podcast called Darling Shine!, where they discuss Chapman’s fertility journey and Pullin’s grief after suddenly losing her partner.

