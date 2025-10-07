This year’s Melbourne Cup Festival will be closed out by none other than Australian heavyweight, FISHER.

The Gold Coast born DJ is confirmed to perform in the new Elms precinct on TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, November 8th.

“Melbourne, I’m so excited to come to party with you all at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. Giddy up,” FISHER said.

Victoria Racing Club (VRC) Chief Executive Officer Kylie Rogers, added: “Securing an internationally recognised artist of FISHER’s calibre is truly exciting.

“FISHER is one of the world’s most electrifying and in-demand artists and the perfect entertainer to headline the Off the Rails party to celebrate the final day of the 2025 Melbourne Cup Carnival,” Ms Rogers said.

FISHER will wrap up the week at Flemington Racecourse following performances from the likes of UK star Craig David on Crown Oaks Day and Australian heavyweights PNAU on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

It comes after FISHER came in at #7 on the latest Top 100 DJs list, only sitting behind massive producers like David Guetta, Martin Garrix and fellow Aussie, Timmy Trumpet.

He also performed a special pop up show in Sydney this past May with frequent collaborator Chris Lake, fresh off the latest instalment of the OUT 2 LUNCH FESTIVAL. The debut festival last year was a massive success, selling out 30,000 tickets and injecting more than $50 million into the local economy, as well as creating 2,000 jobs, 200+ local businesses engaged, and sold out accommodation across the Gold Coast.

For more information or to purchase tickets to FISHER’s Melbourne Cup performance, click here.