Aussie dance heavyweights PNAU have been announced as the latest act for Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

Nick Littlemore and Peter Mayes will play in the new Elms precinct at the event on Tuesday, November 4th, as well as deliver a “special performance” as part of the Nine broadcast right before the major race begins.

“We always love coming home to play in Australia,” PNAU said.

“We can’t wait to experience the incredible energy of Cup Day and dance with you all.”

Victoria Racing Club CEO Kylie Rogers added: “Securing PNAU to perform and celebrate with thousands of racegoers post the race that stops the nation is truly exciting. We can’t wait for the guys to bring their incredible dance hits and energy to the Live Stage in The Elms on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.”

PNAU joins UK star Craig David on the Melbourne Cup music lineup who will also perform at the Elms precinct.

“Some of my favourite memories have been made in Australia,” David said earlier this month.

“I love the energy and passion Australian crowds bring and I am so excited to be back performing at Flemington on Crown Oaks Day.”

PNAU, who came in at #8 on Rolling Stone Australia‘s 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time, are scheduled to play a few more local events this year, including the Harvest Rock and Big Pineapple festivals.